Ex-OSU Coach Zach Smith's Domestic Violence History Revealed in Police Reports

Nine different police reports were filed related to incidents between former Ohio State receivers coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, who came forward publicly with accusations that Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer and his wife knew of the history of domestic violence.

Bill Landis of Cleveland.com reported the incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2012 and July 26, 2018.

Zach Smith was fired July 23, less than a week after Courtney filed a restraining order against her ex-husband. She says he physically abused her in October 2015 and has provided photographic evidence, though no charges were ever filed.

"All the (coaches) wives knew," Courtney Smith told Brett McMurphy. "They all did. Every single one."

Courtney Smith said the abuse dates back to at least 2009. At the time, Hiram de Fries, who is currently a special assistant to Meyer at Ohio State, told her to not report an incident to police.

"[De Fries] said, 'If you don't drop the charges, Zach will never coach again,'" Courtney Smith told McMurphy. "'He's never hit you before. He was drinking. He'll probably never do it again. You should think about giving him a second chance.'"

In another interview with WatchStadium, Courtney says she told Shelley Meyer in 2015 about Zach's physical abuse. Shelley Meyer then said she would have a discussion with Urban about the matter. Courtney Smith said Shelley never confirmed she told Urban about the matter.

Meyer said he reported the 2009 incident to authorities at Florida.

"We found out what happened according to both parties, we met with them. There were no charges. Everything was dropped," Meyer told reporters. "It was a very young couple and I saw a very talented young coach and we moved forward."

Meyer did, however, say he had no knowledge of the 2015 incident.

Ohio State has not released a statement on the matter at this time.