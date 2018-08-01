Cavs Fans Plan Parade After Tristan Thompson Reportedly Punched Draymond Green

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers waves at fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally on June 22, 2016 in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Gregory Shamus/NBAE/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are showing their appreciation for Tristan Thompson by throwing an unconventional party in his honor. 

Per the official event listing on Facebook, Cavs fans are hosting a parade outside Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 13 at 3:10 p.m. ET to celebrate Thompson punching Draymond Green.

The date was chosen because Thompson's jersey number is 13. The time is certainly in reference to the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported Thompson and Green were involved in an altercation during an ESPYs afterparty hosted by LeBron James. 

"It was a sucker punch," one source at the party told Thompson. "But, to be honest, it wasn't really a punch. It was more like a shove."

Word of the scuffle between Thompson and Green was warmly received by Cavs fans. 

This has been a difficult offseason for Cavaliers fans. LeBron James left to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, potentially ending Cleveland's run of four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. 

Cleveland's fanbase held a parade to celebrate after the Browns went 0-16 last season, so at least the city has a good sense of humor when it comes to its sports franchises. 

