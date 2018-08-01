WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

One week after a stunning conclusion that saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Aleister Black to win the NXT Championship after interference from Johnny Gargano backfired, the Blackheart addressed the wrestling world on another explosive episode of NXT TV.

The action in the ring was as hot as it was on the mic as Candice LeRae battled NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler, Heavy Machinery wrote the latest chapter in its rivalry with The Mighty and EC3 squared off with Kona Reeves to round out a star-studded card.

Who won, how did each match grade out and what does it mean for the brand going forward?

Find out now with this recap of the August 1 broadcast.