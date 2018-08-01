Ex-PGA Tour Player Jarrod Lyle Put in Palliative Care After Leukemia Diagnosis

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Former PGA Tour golfer Jarrod Lyle was placed in palliative care Tuesday following a 2017 acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis.

The following was posted Tuesday on Lyle's Instagram account: "This will be the final post on Jarrod's page. Earlier today we started palliative care for him as his body is no longer able to fight. We will take him closer to home to be near his girls. He has put up a courageous fight and he is surrounded by love."

Per Rex Hoggard of GolfChannel.com, Lyle has been diagnosed with leukemia on three occasions, and he underwent a haploidentical transplant and stem cell therapy in December.

He was originally diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 17 before it returned in 2012 and then again last year.

The 36-year-old native of Australia turned professional in 2004 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2007.

He won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, and his best finish at a major was a tie for 48th at the 2008 U.S. Open.