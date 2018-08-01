Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers, QB Have Made Progress on Contract Extension

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly made "measurable progress" toward a contract extension in recent days.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported there's now "optimism" a deal could be reached before the start of the 2018 regular season.

It's a promising update given the pessimistic outlook heading into training camp.

Last month, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the sides were making "no meaningful progress" on a new contract and nothing was expected "barring a sudden and dramatic change."

Rodgers, who has two years left on his current deal, has limited leverage because of the team's contractual control and decided to attend camp despite his desire for a fresh agreement. His $19.8 million base salary for the 2018 season ranks second among QBs behind only the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins, per Spotrac.

He told reporters last week:

"I think they've talked about it enough that there's an expectation something would have been done. Obviously judging by the questions here there's kind of an expectation before we started. But I'm just trusting [agent] Dave [Dunn]. That's why he's representing me, he has my best interest in mind. They're taking care of those conversations, and I'm focused on this team and being a leader."

Rodgers was limited to seven appearances last season because of a collarbone injury, but he was effective when healthy. The 34-year-old California native completed 64.7 percent of his throws for 1,675 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His 103.8 career passer rating is the best in NFL history.

Rodgers and the Packers open the preseason next Thursday against the Tennessee Titans and kick off the regular season Sept. 9 when they welcome the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field.