WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on The Rock, Brock Lesnar and More

The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE television Monday night on Raw, and thanks to the WWE rumor mill, we have a greater indication of when Brock Lesnar will make his final appearances for Vince McMahon under his current deal.

As one legendary competitor prepares to exit stage left, though, another may be appearing just in time for the build to WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who might that be and what would his return mean for the WWE product?

The Rock Open to WWE Return

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, The Rock is open to returning to WWE programming.

The Rock has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 32, where he used a flamethrower to light up a giant sign of his own name then defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds.

Buy, hesitantly. The Rock is a massive star who brings viewers to the product that otherwise would not watch. He is an electrifying performer whose raw energy is contagious. He also has a tendency to overshadow the Superstars around him, so it is imperative that WWE builds whomever it wishes to program against The Rock, unless it is another returning legend.

The Great One does not make many appearances on WWE television, so WWE Creative must have a clear plan on how to use him in order to get the absolute most out of his time with the company. Otherwise, much like his last appearance with the promotion, it will be a waste of everyone's time.

Brock Lesnar's Final Dates

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Brock Lesnar will fulfill the remainder of his WWE dates during SummerSlam weekend.

Ortman stated Lesnar's final three appearances will be the August 13 episode of Raw, SummerSlam on August 19 and the August 20 Raw broadcast.

Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of the summertime spectacular.

Buy. The great Brock Lesnar experiment has run its course. If for no other reason than leaving and freshening himself up, Lesnar needs to go do something else he is more passionate about because his most recent showings between the ropes were less-than-stellar.

Coupled with the lack of appearances during this, his most recent title run, and the stagnant nature of Raw that has resulted from it and you have more than enough reason for Lesnar to take a leave of absence from WWE.

With a prospective UFC fight against Daniel Cormier on the horizon, he will need to focus his attention on training. Having him split his time between the two companies only makes his lack of interest in WWE all the more apparent.

His contributions to WWE from a star-power perspective are numerous, and for that, he deserves credit for enhancing the overall significance of every show on which he appears. But his attention is elsewhere, and the WWE fans deserve someone devoted to the product.

SmackDown Taking Priority Over Raw?

Slice Wrestling reported there is no coincidence in SmackDown Live becoming a better show than Raw over the last month.

The increase in quality of the SmackDown brand has become obvious in recent weeks, particularly from a storytelling standpoint.

Buy. Fox is paying a billion dollars for SmackDown Live and putting it on broadcast television. It should be of no real surprise to anyone that WWE would focus its attention on making the blue brand as great as it can in preparation for the move.

The wealth of talent already on the roster, coupled with creative rejuvenation, will only help to make the brand hotter and must-see television as it prepares to make the leap to Fridays.

None of this means Raw will not still be the flagship show of WWE. SmackDown has been on broadcast television before and, despite all reports stating it will take precedence over Raw, it never happens.

Vince McMahon appreciates and respects the aura and history of the Raw brand too much to position it as No. 2 behind a SmackDown product that has been inconsistent from a quality standpoint over the course of its 20-year existence.