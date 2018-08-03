MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream, Top Riders

Mark Wieland/Getty Images

Marc Marquez threatens to run away with the 2018 MotoGP World Championship this term, as the season reaches the halfway mark in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Spanish superstar is attempting to land his third straight world title and the fifth of his career.

At 25, Marquez is already a legend of the sport, and he reduced Valentino Rossi to second at the previous race in Germany.

Rossi holds the runners-up spot in this year's title race, but he will have to start winning to bridge the current 46-point gap at the top.

Saturday, July 14

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice (FP3)

12:30 a.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice (FP4)

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying 1 (Q1)

1:35 p.m. BST/ 8:35 p.m. ET: Qualifying 2 (Q2)

Sunday, July 15

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race

The full schedule and times can be found on the MotoGP website.

Live-stream options are available via the BT Sport App and beIN Sports CONNECT.

Top Riders

After reigning supreme at five of this season's nine races, Marquez is once again affirming his position as one of the biggest names in motorsport.

The Yamahas of Rossi and Maverick Vinales have done their best to mount a challenge to Marquez's Repsol Honda, but the title picture is developing into a one-horse race.

According to the Honda Racing Corporation, Marquez will participate in his 100th top-class Grand Prix after winning an astonishing 40 at the highest level.

For one so young, the Catalonia-born rider continues to confound pundits and racing fans across the globe.

However, the Spaniard said he is keeping his feet on the ground despite his brilliant form this year.

Per Honda Racing, the championship leader commented:

"We had a good test at Brno and we're coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood. It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all. Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time. We're working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend. I'll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points. The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won't allow it, we'll manage to get the best result possible."

Despite his legendary status in MotoGP, Rossi continues to chase his first win of the campaign, with Marquez only surrendering top spot on the podium to Jorge Lorenzo, Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso this season.

According to Autosport, Rossi said it feels like a "lifetime" since he last won a race, with his team struggling to find answers on the track.

"The other bikes have made a big step forward in acceleration with the electronics, and we remain a bit behind," said Rossi. "Our bike is still great to ride and stable on braking, but we need to see about the second part of the year."

The 39-year-old claimed pole position in the sixth race of the season in Italy, but he has struggled to produce the pace needed to contend with Marquez.

Vinales remains Marquez's only other realistic contender this season, with the 23-year-old producing excellent consistency this year.

However—like team-mate Rossi—he has failed to win a race, underlying Yamaha's issues in 2018.

Another 25-point performance for Marquez will shatter the confidence of the chasing field behind him, but it already appears unlikely he will face a serious challenger in the months ahead.

Rossi will attempt to punish any errors made by the five-time world champion at the head of the pack, but he simply cannot compete with Marquez when he is riding a superior machine all the way to glory.