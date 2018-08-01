Everybody Loves Lionel Messi's Dog

Tom Webb@@tomwebby92UK Staff WriterAugust 1, 2018

If you're not already familiar with Lionel Messi's incredible dog, it's time to change that.

Hulk was welcomed into the family as a pup in 2016, and he's since grown to a size that truly befits his name.

The gentle giant loves to play with Messi and his kids, even if he understandably can't get the ball off his superstar owner.

A very good boy for a very good baller!

