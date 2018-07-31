2018 AFL Round 20 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Week Analysis

Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images

September comes early for the Hawthorn Hawks and the Essendon Bombers this Saturday, when the great rivals meet at the MCG in what is a virtual elimination final.



The seventh-placed Hawks have won 11 games this season but Alistair Clarkson's charges will know they can't afford a slip-up here against a red-hot Bombers side who sit just one win back in 11th place, having won eight of their last 10 games.



Despite their impressive run of form, John Worsfold's side have managed just one win from their six games at the MCG this season, while Hawthorn have saluted in five of their seven outings at the home of football.



Even with the vastly different form lines at this venue, the Bombers are $1.81 AUD favourites with the Hawks at $2, according to AustralianGambling, in what should be a great battle.



A night earlier, the Geelong Cats are $3.10 to become the first club to defeat the Richmond Tigers ($1.37) at the MCG this season.



Last week's win over the Collingwood Magpies was Richmond's 18th in a row at the venue, which broke a 62-year record held by the Melbourne Demons.



While the MCG plays host to two of the biggest games this weekend, there is also plenty of action west of Victoria, with the Showdown in Adelaide on Saturday and the Derby in Perth on Sunday.



Starting in the city of churches, and although the Adelaide Crows look set to miss the finals they'll take great pleasure in putting a dent in their cross-town rival Port Adelaide Power's top-four hopes.



Port sit just two points ahead of the Greater Western Sydney Giants in fourth place and are $1.74 on the Week 20 AFL betting lines to get a crucial win over the 12th-placed Crows ($2.10) who have had a disappointing campaign.



The Fremantle Dockers ($5.50) have also had a disappointing 2018, but Ross Lyon's men will want to put in a good performance against their biggest rival, the West Coast Eagles ($1.15), at Optus Stadium.



The Eagles put in their worst performance of the season last week, losing to the North Melbourne Kangaroos by 40 points, but they are expected to bounce back in this one.



Speaking of the Kangaroos ($1.74), they have the tricky assignment of the Brisbane Lions ($2.10) at the Gabba on Saturday, a game they simply must win to keep their hopes of playing in September alive.



Saturday night's matches see the St Kilda Saints ($1.70) and Sydney Swans ($1.87) go in as slight favourites against the Western Bulldogs ($2.15) and Collingwood Magpies ($1.95), respectively, while the Giants ($1.08) and Demons ($1.04) are heavily fancied to beat the Carlton Blues ($8) and Gold Coast Suns ($11).