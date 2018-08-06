Jr. NBA World Championship 2018 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Brackets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Jr. NBA World Championship will get underway Tuesday as the premier 13- and 14-year-old basketball players across the globe get set to descend upon ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament, which is in its first year of existence, will feature 32 teams of boys and girls showcasing their talents to an international audience.

Here's a look at when and where you can catch all the action.

Dates: Aug. 7-12

TV: Fox, FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Complete pool play schedule available at NBA.com. Brackets, which will be updated upon the completion of pool play, can be viewed here.

Format and Groups

To identify United States participants, the Jr. NBA carved out eight regions and held tournaments in those areas until qualifiers were crowned. As a result, there will be representatives from the Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West, similar to the Little League World Series.

The teams that qualified from those regions are based in specific cities. Here's a rundown of how the boys and girls pools shook out.

U.S. Boys Division: Central (Lenexa, Kentucky); Mid-Atlantic (Upper Marlboro, Maryland); Midwest (Detroit, Michigan); Northeast (Westchester, New York); Northwest (Seattle, Washington); South (Dallas, Texas); Southeast (Atlanta, Georgia); West (Orange County, California)

U.S. Girls Division: Central (Kansas City, Missouri); Mid-Atlantic (Germantown, Maryland); Midwest (South Bend, Indiana); Northeast (Westchester, New York); Northwest (New Castle, Washington); South (Dallas, Texas); Southeast (Columbia, South Carolina); West (Los Angeles, California)

On the international side, eight boys and eight girls teams will represent the following regions: Canada, Mexico, South America, Africa & Middle East, Europe, India, China, Asia Pacific.

When games begin Tuesday, the U.S. and international clubs will compete in their respective pools. Once the round-robin portion of the tournament is complete, teams will be seeded Nos. 1-8 until international and United States champions are crowned Aug. 11.

At that point, the U.S. and international title-holders will square off with world championships on the line.

Those final showdowns tip off Aug. 12.