Barcelona Transfer News: Munir Close to Exit Amid Sevilla, Aleix Vidal Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Munir after receiving an offer from Sevilla for him and Aleix Vidal that is "too good to turn down."

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Barca have agreed to a double deal that would see both Munir and Vidal move to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, but it is being left to the 22-year-old to decide if he wants to leave the Camp Nou.

The report added that, while Vidal has already committed to leaving for Sevilla, Munir wants some time to consider as he has been told by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde he will have a role to play in 2018-19 should he stay at the Camp Nou.

The fact is, though, that he will get a lot more playing time if he makes the switch.

Munir made his senior debut for Barca as an 18-year-old in 2014 to much excitement:

Since then he has been on two loans to Valencia and Alaves but he has never been able to become a first-team regular at Barcelona.

In his career the Spaniard has made just 26 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana and if he were to remain at the Camp Nou next season he would surely remain a fringe player.

Barca's attack is simply too strong with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele making up the front line.

And they have now added Malcom to their ranks.

Munir was very effective at Alaves last term as he netted 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 La Liga appearances.

At Sevilla he could become a regular starter, something that currently seems impossible at Barca.