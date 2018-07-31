Tiger Woods Commits to Play in First Two 2018 FedEx Cup Tournaments

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup will have a healthy dose of Tiger Woods.

According to Bob Harig of ESPN.com, Woods has "committed to play the first two FedEx Cup playoff events and is virtually assured of qualifying for the third."

The two confirmed events are the Northern Trust, which will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, and the Dell Technologies Championship, which will be played from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.



