Tiger Woods Commits to Play in First Two 2018 FedEx Cup Tournaments

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

US golfer Tiger Woods reacts after holing his birdie putt on the 14th green during his final round on day 4 of The 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 22, 2018. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup will have a healthy dose of Tiger Woods.

According to Bob Harig of ESPN.com, Woods has "committed to play the first two FedEx Cup playoff events and is virtually assured of qualifying for the third." 

The two confirmed events are the Northern Trust, which will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, and the Dell Technologies Championship, which will be played from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

                            

