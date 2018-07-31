Raiders Rumors: Khalil Mack, OAK Haven't Held Contract Talks Since February

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders don't appear to be concerned by star defensive end Khalil Mack's ongoing holdout as he seeks a new contract.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders haven't talked with anyone in Mack's camp since February and that there's no offer on the table.

Mack has kept his distance from the Raiders since the end of last season. The three-time Pro Bowler didn't take part in the team's offseason program in April or its OTAs in May, and he has missed the first five days of training camp this month.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mack and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden haven't talked since Oakland hired Gruden in January.

Gruden denied that report during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio's JT The Brick Show with Tomm Looney (via CBS Sports' John Breech), though he revealed that getting in touch with Mack hasn't been easy.

"I did speak with him when I got the job," Gruden said. "When I first got hired, I spoke with him. He's been a hard guy to get in contact with lately, for obvious reasons. This is a great football player; not only that, he's a great guy. And everybody on our team respects him and loves him. We hope to get him in here soon."

Mack is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him $13.85 million, per Spotrac. He has recorded 40.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles in his first four seasons.