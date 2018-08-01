MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus: Start Time, Live Stream, Form Guide and Predictions

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

Andrea Favilli of Juventus celebrates his goal against Bayern Munich during their 2018 International Champions Cup at the Lincoln Financial Field on July 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

The MLS All-Stars will take on Italian opposition for just the second time when they meet Serie A champions Juventus at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.       

Roma prevailed 3-1 back in 2013, and the All-Stars have since beaten Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur before losing to Arsenal and then Real Madrid on penalties last year.

There will be no Cristiano Ronaldo on show despite the Portuguese star securing a £99.2 million move to Juve from Real Madrid on July 10. He has only just returned from holiday following the 2018 FIFA World Cup.       

      

Date: Wednesday, August 1 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. BST (next day)

TV Info: Live on ESPN (U.S.) and Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: ESPN Player, Sky Go

            

Ever since the All-Stars started facing European opposition back in 2005, they have won seven times and lost six times in the annual showpiece fixture.

The MLS outfit have enjoyed fine victories over European behemoths like Chelsea, Bayern and Celtic.

And even in defeat, they have invariably put up an excellent fight, forcing Real Madrid to penalties last year and only losing by a single goal to Arsenal in 2016.

The only occasions when the All-Stars have been truly humbled were in back-to-back fixtures against Manchester United in 2010 and 2011, when they lost 5-2 and 4-0, respectively.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: Head coach Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus looks on in the first half against Bayern Munich during the International Champions Cup 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field on July 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitc
Mitchell Leff/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

This year's squad have more than enough quality to avoid a similar drubbing on Wednesday, and they have a good chance of beating Juve.

Ronaldo is not the only Old Lady first-teamer who will miss the fixture, as Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are also absent from the U.S. Tour.

Higuain has been linked with a season-long loan move to AC Milan, according to Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, so the Bianconeri may need to get used to playing without the 30-year-old.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve have played two matches so far while stateside, beating Bayern 2-0 before edging Benfica on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Big names like Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira have all been in action, while young striker Andrea Favilli netted both goals against Bayern. 

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 15: Josef Martinez #7 of Atlanta United takes a shot in front of Kelvin Leerdam #18 of Seattle Sounders FC 2 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Michael Chang/Getty Images

The MLS All-Star squad, led by Atlanta United boss Gerardo Martino, has some serious firepower in it.

Sebastian Giovinco will be aiming to get on the scoresheet against his old club, while Josef Martinez will be a huge threat to Juve's famed defence after netting 24 goals in 23 MLS appearances in 2018.

Even without Zlatan Ibrahimovic—who announced on Monday he would be skipping the game—the All-Star team can be confident of causing Juve all kinds of problems in what should be a fantastic encounter. 

Prediction: MLS All-Stars 3-2 Juventus

Related

    Correct Decision Swapping Caldara for Bonucci

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Correct Decision Swapping Caldara for Bonucci

    Black & White & Read All Over
    via Black & White & Read All Over

    Spurs and Son Strike Deal with South Korea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs and Son Strike Deal with South Korea

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    'All-New' Adidas Champions League Ball Released

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    'All-New' Adidas Champions League Ball Released

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    2019 Champions League Final Ball Leaked

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    2019 Champions League Final Ball Leaked

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines