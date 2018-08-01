MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus: Start Time, Live Stream, Form Guide and Predictions

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

The MLS All-Stars will take on Italian opposition for just the second time when they meet Serie A champions Juventus at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Roma prevailed 3-1 back in 2013, and the All-Stars have since beaten Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur before losing to Arsenal and then Real Madrid on penalties last year.

There will be no Cristiano Ronaldo on show despite the Portuguese star securing a £99.2 million move to Juve from Real Madrid on July 10. He has only just returned from holiday following the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Date: Wednesday, August 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. BST (next day)

TV Info: Live on ESPN (U.S.) and Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: ESPN Player, Sky Go

Ever since the All-Stars started facing European opposition back in 2005, they have won seven times and lost six times in the annual showpiece fixture.

The MLS outfit have enjoyed fine victories over European behemoths like Chelsea, Bayern and Celtic.

And even in defeat, they have invariably put up an excellent fight, forcing Real Madrid to penalties last year and only losing by a single goal to Arsenal in 2016.

The only occasions when the All-Stars have been truly humbled were in back-to-back fixtures against Manchester United in 2010 and 2011, when they lost 5-2 and 4-0, respectively.

Mitchell Leff/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

This year's squad have more than enough quality to avoid a similar drubbing on Wednesday, and they have a good chance of beating Juve.

Ronaldo is not the only Old Lady first-teamer who will miss the fixture, as Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are also absent from the U.S. Tour.

Higuain has been linked with a season-long loan move to AC Milan, according to Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, so the Bianconeri may need to get used to playing without the 30-year-old.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve have played two matches so far while stateside, beating Bayern 2-0 before edging Benfica on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Big names like Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira have all been in action, while young striker Andrea Favilli netted both goals against Bayern.

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The MLS All-Star squad, led by Atlanta United boss Gerardo Martino, has some serious firepower in it.

Sebastian Giovinco will be aiming to get on the scoresheet against his old club, while Josef Martinez will be a huge threat to Juve's famed defence after netting 24 goals in 23 MLS appearances in 2018.

Even without Zlatan Ibrahimovic—who announced on Monday he would be skipping the game—the All-Star team can be confident of causing Juve all kinds of problems in what should be a fantastic encounter.

Prediction: MLS All-Stars 3-2 Juventus