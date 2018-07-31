Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: No Timeline for Aaron Rodgers Contract Extension

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday there is no timeline for a contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Regarding the situation, Gutekunst told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette, "As long as everyone is working toward the same goal, we feel positive about it."

Including 2018, Rodgers has two seasons remaining on his deal.

