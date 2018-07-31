Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: No Timeline for Aaron Rodgers Contract Extension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Green Bay Packers opened on-field work in their offseason program this week, an especially important time for a team that has had a lot of changes since the end of a 7-9 season. On offense, Aaron Rodgers is healthy again after missing much of last season with a broken collarbone.. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday there is no timeline for a contract extension for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Regarding the situation, Gutekunst told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette, "As long as everyone is working toward the same goal, we feel positive about it."

Including 2018, Rodgers has two seasons remaining on his deal.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

