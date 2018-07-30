New Lakers Nike Swingman Jerseys Seemingly Leaked Ahead of Official Release

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram #14, looks on as head coach Luke Walton talks to guard Lonzo Ball #2 during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Sporting goods store Shoe Palace appears to have gotten ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' official reveal of their new uniforms.

SB Nation shared images from the Shoe Palace website, which showed the Lakers' primary jersey with LeBron James' No. 23:

Modell's Sporting Goods was the first to spoil the surprise, tweeting out a picture of James' jersey on racks at one of the company's store locations. SB Nation's Whitney Medworth shared a screenshot of the since-deleted photo:

The return of the drop shadow is a welcome feature of the new uniforms, and Lakers fans will be happy to see the jerseys have a more gold hue in the photos from Shoe Palace rather than the yellow tint in the Modell's picture.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had the highest-selling jersey through the NBA's official store. That's likely to change when fans swarm websites and stores in pursuit of a new LeBron uniform.

Related

    LeBron Says Trump Uses Sports to Divide America

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Says Trump Uses Sports to Divide America

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Rivers Gives LBJ's Son Advice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Austin Rivers Gives LBJ's Son Advice

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says He Considered Rockets and Sixers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Says He Considered Rockets and Sixers

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Explains Move to Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Explains Move to Lakers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report