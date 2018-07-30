New Lakers Nike Swingman Jerseys Seemingly Leaked Ahead of Official Release

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Sporting goods store Shoe Palace appears to have gotten ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' official reveal of their new uniforms.

SB Nation shared images from the Shoe Palace website, which showed the Lakers' primary jersey with LeBron James' No. 23:

Modell's Sporting Goods was the first to spoil the surprise, tweeting out a picture of James' jersey on racks at one of the company's store locations. SB Nation's Whitney Medworth shared a screenshot of the since-deleted photo:

The return of the drop shadow is a welcome feature of the new uniforms, and Lakers fans will be happy to see the jerseys have a more gold hue in the photos from Shoe Palace rather than the yellow tint in the Modell's picture.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had the highest-selling jersey through the NBA's official store. That's likely to change when fans swarm websites and stores in pursuit of a new LeBron uniform.