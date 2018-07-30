Report: Yankees and Phillies Showing Interest in Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson is reportedly generating significant interest in the lead up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies have shown interest in the 37-year-old.

Granderson entered Monday with a .233/.334/.419 slash line to go with 10 home runs in 86 games.

With the veteran heading into free agency in the offseason and the Blue Jays currently 48-56 on the year—13.5 games out of a playoff spot—a trade at this point is a no-brainer.

Additionally, a deal like this makes a lot of sense for both teams currently linked to Granderson.

The Yankees have an elite outfield when healthy, but star right fielder Aaron Judge is out at least three weeks due to a wrist injury. Clint Frazier is also currently on the disabled list with a concussion.

Adding Granderson could provide New York with a short-term fill-in who can also bring valuable depth for the remainder of the season. He can play all three outfield spots and has played postseason games with four different teams, including the Yankees from 2010-12.

Meanwhile, the Phillies could use more depth in their lineup as well as a veteran presence to an otherwise young locker room. With Adam Jones unlikely to approve a trade, per Dan Connolly of The Athletic, Granderson represents a quality alternative at the 11th hour.