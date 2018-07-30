Report: John Cena, Nikki Bella Are Telling Friends Relationship Is Fully Over

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella is reportedly done for good.

According to TMZ, the exes have told their friends they aren't going to get back together in the future and have grown too far apart to reconcile. TMZ cited sources who said Bella doesn't regret the breakup and realized "how unhappy she was and hated the feeling of being confused and living in a gray area."

Cena and Bella became engaged at WrestleMania 33 last April, but she broke off the relationship in April. Karen Mizoguchi of People reported he previously said he didn’t want to have children.

However, he appeared on Today in May and said "I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole."

While she said she was "speechless" hearing that, per ExtraTV, their relationship is apparently fully over at this point. They were previously scheduled to marry on May 5.