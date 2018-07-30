EVO 2018 Schedule of Dates, Times Released for Street Fighter V, Smash and More

EVO

On Monday, the Evolution Championship Series announced the schedule for the 2018 event, which will kick off Friday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Qualifying begins Friday at 8 a.m. PT, with another day of qualifying Saturday. And here's a look at the schedule for Sunday's individual tournament finales:

Evo 2018 Finals Schedule—Sunday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. PT: Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

10:30 a.m. PT: Super Smash Bros. Melee

1:30 p.m. PT: Tekken 7



4 p.m. PT: DragonBall FighterZ

7:30 p.m. PT: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Both qualifying days and Sunday's championship round are open to spectators. Evo has become a marquee event for esports, with 12,000 people attending last year's tournament at Mandalay Bay. The tournament also handed out more than $250,000 in prize money.

The annual prize pool is dependent on the turnout for each tournament, with each player paying a $10 registration fee. The winner of the tournament collects 60 percent of the pool.