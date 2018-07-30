Dalvin Cook on Return from Knee Surgery: 'It Feels Good. I'm Ready to Go'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs with a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has ditched the knee brace and said he's "ready to go" in his recovery from a torn ACL.

"I feel comfortable, I feel good. It was just a matter of time before it happened. It feels good. I'm ready to go," Cook told Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Cook, 22, suffered a season-ending knee injury just four games into his rookie year. He was on pace for a breakout campaign, rushing for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

          

