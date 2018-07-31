Should You Buy UFC 227?

0 of 6

There is one particularly unique component to the UFC fan experience that fans of most other sports simply do not have to deal with: The very best content the company produces is behind a paywall.

It’s been that way forever, where the worldwide leader in MMA slaps a $60 price tag on anything it believes can fetch the price, and the dollars start rolling in.

While there’s been an increasing shift to broadcast television and the promotion’s over-the-top service, UFC Fight Pass, pay-per-view appears to be here to stay for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, every time a major event hits the airwaves, a UFC fan must consider whether or not that event is worth buying.

UFC 227 takes place this Saturday, headlined by a tantalizing bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. Each man has a legitimate claim to being the best in the business, and a co-main event starring pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson might only bolster excitement that much further.

So, should you buy it if you’re an MMA fan?

Consider the following: