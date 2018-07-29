Terrell Owens: Jerry Jones Is 'Being a Bully,' Taking Away Players' Rights

Mike Stone/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens said team owner Jerry Jones is "being a bully" for his comments regarding players protesting police brutality and inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.

"You're basically stripping" players of their rights and their chance to participate in "a peaceful protest," Owens said, per Fox Sports Radio. "To put guys in a situation where they have to do something, that's not right. That's totally wrong."

This comes after Todd Archer of ESPN reported Jones said Cowboys players will have to stand for the anthem during the 2018 season.

Owens' comments echo those of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins, who also called Jones a "bully" and said he wouldn't want to play for the Cowboys, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

However, some on Jones' team are apparently fine with his comments, seeing as how quarterback Dak Prescott said NFL games aren't "the time or venue" to protest, per Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott also weighed in, saying the team "chose to stand together for the anthem," per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

Owens, who is part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class, played three seasons for the Cowboys from 2006 through 2008. This isn't the first time he and Jones have engaged in a public spat. Noah Bressner of the New York Post noted the Cowboys owner called the receiver's decision to skip the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in protest of the voting process a "mistake."

Owens tweeted his take on the situation:

Bad blood is nothing new between these two, considering Jones released Owens back when he was a player by writing a message on a tablecloth, which "blindsided" the receiver, per Bressner.