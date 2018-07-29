WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Dies at 70

WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff died, the company announced Sunday.

He was 70.

"MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER. WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER," The Iron Sheik, Volkoff's longtime tag team partner, said on Twitter.

