Barcelona vs. Roma: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

La Liga champions Barcelona take to the field in the 2018 International Champions Cup as they face Roma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants continue their pre-season campaign against a strong Italian outfit with plenty of experience.

Barca edged out Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in their previous match, but they allowed a two-goal lead to slip in the closing stages of normal time.

Roma have participated in only one ICC game, and were convincingly beaten 4-2 by Spurs.

Date: Tuesday, July 31 (Wednesday, Aug. 1 in UK)

Time: 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Premier Player, WatchESPN

Preview

The ICC has added an extra dimention to pre-season training in recent years for the biggest teams on the planet, and Barca will be intent on defending the title they won 12 months ago.

Like many top sides, the Camp Nou team have felt the impact of the FIFA World Cup, with many of their stars given extra time off after the tournament in Russia.

Munir El Haddadi and Arthur both found the net in the game against Spurs, but defensive frailties were present in the second half as the Premier League side applied more pressure.

Barca know the defence of their Spanish crown could be a simpler affair this term, with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid potentially opening the door for more domestic success.

Lionel Messi now stands alone as La Liga's most coveted talent, and Barca manager Ernesto Valverde will expect plenty from his squad as Los Blancos enter a period of rebuilding.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has the unenviable task of chasing Ronaldo at his new club Juventus, and the capital city team ended last term in third.

However, they were 18 points behind the Old Lady in Italy at the end of the campaign, and it is unlikely they will bridge the gap between themselves and the Serie A holders.

They have sustained a consistent overall performance in recent years, but local rivals Lazio are threatening to steal a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

The Italian club will be happy with a top-four finish once again, and they will be hoping to kick-start their pre-season form with a good display against their illustrious opponents in the United States.