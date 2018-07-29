San Francisco Marathon 2018: Jorge Maravilla, Bonnie Tran Win Men, Women Races

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 08: Supporters cheer on participants in the United Airlines Rock 'N' Roll Half Marathon San Francisco on April 8, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images for Rock 'N' Roll Marathon)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Jorge Maravilla has already won the San Francisco Marathon. So this time he decided to do it with his son.

Maravilla crossed the finish line Sunday to win the men's division of the 2018 San Francisco Marathon with his son draped in his arms. The two-time reigning champion finished with an unofficial time of 2:27:56.

San Francisco native Bonnie Tran won the women's division with a time of 2:54:09.

Jonathan Briskman finished in second place in the men's division, just a little more than 12 seconds behind Maravilla. Benjamin Heck, Alex Varner and Doug Howard rounded out the top five. Varner and Howard were in a near-photo finish for fourth place, with Varner winning by a little more than two-tenths of a second.

Second-place Julie Woodruff, who posted an unofficial time of 2:57:46, was the only other female runner within 10 minutes of Tran. Third-place Stephanie Kim, fourth-place Hilde Fenne and fifth-place Kristin Sellers were all over the three-hour mark. Fenne was the only non-American to finish in the top five of either race.

Maravilla is the first back-to-back winner since Andrew Cook won the 2006 and 2007 races. Cook went on to become a three-time champion in the San Francisco Marathon, which is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

Related

    NBA Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Impact MLB Trades That May Still Happen

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Impact MLB Trades That May Still Happen

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's the Talk of Every NFL Team's Offseason So Far?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who's the Talk of Every NFL Team's Offseason So Far?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Will DeRozan's Old-School Game Be a Problem for Spurs?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Will DeRozan's Old-School Game Be a Problem for Spurs?

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report