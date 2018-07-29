San Francisco Marathon 2018: Jorge Maravilla, Bonnie Tran Win Men, Women Races

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Jorge Maravilla has already won the San Francisco Marathon. So this time he decided to do it with his son.

Maravilla crossed the finish line Sunday to win the men's division of the 2018 San Francisco Marathon with his son draped in his arms. The two-time reigning champion finished with an unofficial time of 2:27:56.

San Francisco native Bonnie Tran won the women's division with a time of 2:54:09.

Jonathan Briskman finished in second place in the men's division, just a little more than 12 seconds behind Maravilla. Benjamin Heck, Alex Varner and Doug Howard rounded out the top five. Varner and Howard were in a near-photo finish for fourth place, with Varner winning by a little more than two-tenths of a second.

Second-place Julie Woodruff, who posted an unofficial time of 2:57:46, was the only other female runner within 10 minutes of Tran. Third-place Stephanie Kim, fourth-place Hilde Fenne and fifth-place Kristin Sellers were all over the three-hour mark. Fenne was the only non-American to finish in the top five of either race.

Maravilla is the first back-to-back winner since Andrew Cook won the 2006 and 2007 races. Cook went on to become a three-time champion in the San Francisco Marathon, which is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.