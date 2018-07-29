Steven Adams Discusses His Depression Before Joining NBA in Autobiography

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams wrote about the depression he struggled with growing up, especially after his father died when Adams was just 13, in his upcoming autobiography, Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight.

According to NZHerald.com, Adams detailed that dark period in his life:

Adams divulges that he battled depression on his path to the NBA, with loneliness and homesickness proving obstacles in the way of realising his dream. The first instance came after his dad Sid died, when Adams was 13. Adams lapsed into bad habits—not going to school and finding himself without a purpose.

"After my dad died, I didn't have [the fight]. I knew I wanted to do something but I just didn't know what that thing was. And if a purpose hadn't come along soon, I would have started looking for something, anything, to feel a high.

"When I think back, I realise that I was actually very lonely and, if I'm honest, probably a little depressed. No one had told us how to cope with grief. We didn't see a counsellor or go to any therapy sessions."

