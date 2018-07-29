Nemanja Matic Won't Start the Season After Surgery for Injury from World Cup

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic will miss the start of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Matic joined up with the United squad in the USA on July 22, but he was unable to feature against AC Milan or Liverpool in their last two pre-season friendlies.

After the game against their English rivals, Mourinho told Joe Ganley of the club's official website:

"Matic arrived from the World Cup, holiday, direct to surgery because something happened in the World Cup.

"He has had surgery. He is out for the start of the season. He came from the World Cup with the injury and the time he had to rest on holiday was not enough to resolve the problem.

"I don't know how long he will be out for."

Per ESPN's Rob Dawson, the Serb was suffering from an abdominal issue, and having had surgery he has returned to England early to focus on his recovery.

Matic's injury will be another blow to Mourinho, who has grown increasingly frustrated with United's pre-season preparations:

Indeed, between injuries and a number of his first-team stars still absent after their exertions at the FIFA World Cup, the coach has had little to work with out in the U.S., per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Though Matic is not without his flaws—he's often found wanting in terms of mobility, for example—he was a key player for Mourinho in his first season at the club.

The midfielder, who will turn 30 on August 1, is a combative presence in the centre of the field and he offers much-needed defensive protection in front of the back four.

Having brought in Fred this summer, Mourinho was likely hoping to have Matic and Paul Pogba available at the start of the season to unite the trio as a midfield three, but if that is his plan it will have to wait.

United open their Premier League campaign against Leicester City, and they'll also face Tottenham Hotspur before the end of August.

Both games are at Old Trafford, but they'll be difficult to navigate without Matic and potentially some other key players.

Mourinho will be hoping the Serb is back in time to face Spurs, to help United get their season off on the right track.