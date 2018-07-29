Poker Pro Antonio Esfandiari Says He's Going to Box Kevin Hart in March

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Professional poker player Antonio Esfandiari revealed to TMZ Sports he'll be facing actor and comedian Kevin Hart in a boxing match around March, with an undisclosed wager on the line between the two friends.

"Kevin Hart and I were playing the other day, we were hanging out ... and somehow boxing comes up," he said. "So, we made a bet. And, in March, around March, we are going to box in a ring."

Esfandiari thinks Hart has one major advantage over him, however.

"Kevin's in much better shape, he's an athlete, he's fast as hell," Esfandiari acknowledged, noting that he's getting 35-1 (!) odds in the fight.

Based on the fact that Hart stands around 5'4", however, Esfandiari should have the advantage in reach.