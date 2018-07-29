Poker Pro Antonio Esfandiari Says He's Going to Box Kevin Hart in March

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 28: Poker player Antonio 'The Magician' Esfandiari arrives at the draw party for NBC's fourth National Heads-Up Poker Championship at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace February 28, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Professional poker player Antonio Esfandiari revealed to TMZ Sports he'll be facing actor and comedian Kevin Hart in a boxing match around March, with an undisclosed wager on the line between the two friends.

"Kevin Hart and I were playing the other day, we were hanging out ... and somehow boxing comes up," he said. "So, we made a bet. And, in March, around March, we are going to box in a ring."

Esfandiari thinks Hart has one major advantage over him, however.

"Kevin's in much better shape, he's an athlete, he's fast as hell," Esfandiari acknowledged, noting that he's getting 35-1 (!) odds in the fight.

Based on the fact that Hart stands around 5'4", however, Esfandiari should have the advantage in reach.

Related

    Photos: Mikey Garcia Drops, Overpowers Robert Easter To Unify

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Photos: Mikey Garcia Drops, Overpowers Robert Easter To Unify

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Ranking 130: Berchelt sits on top, Ito makes his move

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Ranking 130: Berchelt sits on top, Ito makes his move

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Joshua vs. Usyk Showdown is Future Possibility, Says Hearn

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Joshua vs. Usyk Showdown is Future Possibility, Says Hearn

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Porter: I Win The WBC Title - You Will Get Me. vs Errol Spence

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Porter: I Win The WBC Title - You Will Get Me. vs Errol Spence

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com