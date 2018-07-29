Chelsea Reportedly Bid €40M for Juventus' Mattia Caldara

Elsa/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly made a bid of around €40 million (£35.6 million) plus add-ons for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey), the offer follows a visit from Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to Italy, with the Blues having turned their attention to Caldara from his Juve team-mate and fellow centre-back Daniele Rugani.

It's said the Bianconeri want a fee in the region of €50 million (£44.5 million), but Chelsea could try to meet them in the middle.

Caldara was signed by Juventus in January last year, but part of the agreement was that he remained with Atalanta until this summer.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 55 Serie A appearances, has now joined up with the Bianconeri.

Football writer Adam Digby is a huge admirer of the centre-back, who has also been linked with a swap deal for AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci:

With Giorgio Chiellini set to turn 34 on August 14 and Andrea Barzagli already 37, it's clear Juve's long-term plan has been to transition to a new generation of defenders in Rugani and Caldara.

The latter in particular is well on his way to becoming a highly impressive player in his own right, though GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal and Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren can see why the Bianconeri might be tempted to let him leave without kicking a ball in a competitive game for the club:

Gary Cahill will turn 33 in December, so it's of little surprise Chelsea are targeting another younger centre-back to join their ranks alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

If Juve can be persuaded to part with Caldara, he would be a superb buy for the Blues.