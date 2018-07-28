London Spitfire Top Philadelphia Fusion in Overwatch League Grand Finals for $1M

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

The stage is set for the Overwatch League Grand Finals' first night of competition Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Day Two of the finals will start Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Terrin Waack)
Terrin Waack/Associated Press

The London Spitfire defeated the Philadelphia Fusion at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday to win the inaugural Overwatch League Grand Finals.

After winning Match 1 by a 3-1 score on Friday, the Spitfire closed it out Saturday with a 3-0 result in Match 2 to complete the sweep.

According to ESPN.com, the Spitfire will split a $1 million prize by virtue of their Grand Finals triumph.

Per ESPN.com, here is a rundown of the prize money allocated to the Overwatch League's top six finishers:

1. London Spitfire: $1 million

2. Philadelphia Fusion: $400,000

3. New York Excelsior: $100,000

4. Los Angeles Valiant: $100,000

5. Boston Uprising: $50,000

6. Los Angeles Gladiators: $50,000

On the heels of winning the first two maps Saturday, London earned some extra time on the third map with the score tied 3-3, which gave it an opportunity to close out the Grand Finals.

Overwatch League tweeted a video of the Spitfire finally putting the Fusion away:

When London closed out the game, the sold-out crowd at Barclays Center was whipped into a frenzy while celebrating the win:

The Grand Finals matchup was a tale of two underdogs clashing, as few expected the Spitfire or Fusion to make it out of the quarterfinals.

With matching 24-16 records, London and Philly barely sneaked their way into the playoffs as the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds.

They each pulled off a pair of upsets en route to the Grand Finals before the Spitfire came out on top and secured the $1 million prize.

The bulk of London's roster came up big Friday and Saturday, but it was Profit who was named MVP and will carry a ton of momentum into next season.

