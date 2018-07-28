London Spitfire Top Philadelphia Fusion in Overwatch League Grand Finals for $1M

Terrin Waack/Associated Press

The London Spitfire defeated the Philadelphia Fusion at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday to win the inaugural Overwatch League Grand Finals.

After winning Match 1 by a 3-1 score on Friday, the Spitfire closed it out Saturday with a 3-0 result in Match 2 to complete the sweep.

According to ESPN.com, the Spitfire will split a $1 million prize by virtue of their Grand Finals triumph.

Per ESPN.com, here is a rundown of the prize money allocated to the Overwatch League's top six finishers:

1. London Spitfire: $1 million

2. Philadelphia Fusion: $400,000

3. New York Excelsior: $100,000

4. Los Angeles Valiant: $100,000

5. Boston Uprising: $50,000

6. Los Angeles Gladiators: $50,000

On the heels of winning the first two maps Saturday, London earned some extra time on the third map with the score tied 3-3, which gave it an opportunity to close out the Grand Finals.

Overwatch League tweeted a video of the Spitfire finally putting the Fusion away:

When London closed out the game, the sold-out crowd at Barclays Center was whipped into a frenzy while celebrating the win:

The Grand Finals matchup was a tale of two underdogs clashing, as few expected the Spitfire or Fusion to make it out of the quarterfinals.

With matching 24-16 records, London and Philly barely sneaked their way into the playoffs as the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds.

They each pulled off a pair of upsets en route to the Grand Finals before the Spitfire came out on top and secured the $1 million prize.

The bulk of London's roster came up big Friday and Saturday, but it was Profit who was named MVP and will carry a ton of momentum into next season.