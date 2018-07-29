5 NBA Players Who Should've Changed Teams in Free Agency

2 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Dante Exum's career has not gone the way most in Salt Lake City would have hoped.

The No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft had a solid rookie season but then tore his ACL playing for Australia's national team in the summer of 2015, missing his entire second season as a result.

He played 66 games in 2016-17, but considering he had only played one season and missed a year, his development was curtailed.

Last preseason, he injured his shoulder and had to have surgery. The result was another 68 missed games to start the season. When he did finally play, he looked better, but still not like something you'd want from the No. 5 pick in what should have been his fourth season.

He spoke with Benyam Kidane of Sporting News about his coming back to the Jazz.

"Even though I haven't been on the court much, I've been around, I've been working out with them, and they've shown that they believe in me and what I can do and what I've shown.

"So that's all you can hope for when going to a team, and that's why I'm going back."

Exum will be behind Ricky Rubio on the depth chart. He'll split minutes with Raul Neto, Alec Burks and perhaps Grayson Allen.

With a three-year, $33 million deal, Exum got paid, but he's probably not going to get the minutes needed to hit his stride.