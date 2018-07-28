UFC on Fox 30: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 9

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC finally made it to Calgary with a stellar fight card and it sure did deliver at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. UFC on Fox 30 lived up to the hype.

A lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez was highly anticipated, and both fighters threw down once again. After the referee stood them up after a foul from Alvarez, Poirier took advantage and finished the fight with a beautiful sequence.

In the co-main event, Jose Aldo ruined Jeremy Stephens' body with a vicious punch that signaled a first-round TKO victory.

Those were just the two big official winners, but what about the remainder of the card? What about the real losers? The ramifications of the card will linger on and it is time to examine how the results and happenings of UFC on Fox 30 affect its fighters.

These are your real winners and losers coming out of Calgary.