RBC Canadian Open 2018: Dustin Johnson in 4-Way Tie Atop Saturday Leaderboard

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway and Whee Kim are locked in a battle at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open heading into Sunday's final round.

After 54 holes, Johnson, An, Tway and Kim find themselves in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at 17 under par. Johnson ascended up the standings on Saturday thanks to a 65, his best round of the tournament thus far.

Kim is in search of his first career PGA Tour win after two titles on the Korean Tour. He followed up a 65 in the second round with a 67 to put himself in prime position for a victory.

Here's the top of the leaderboard from Oakville, Ontario, with 18 holes left to play:

T1. Dustin Johnson (-17)

T1. Byeong Hun An (-17)

T1. Kevin Tway (-17)

T1. Whee Kim (-17)

T5. Hudson Swafford (-13)

T5. Rory Sabbatini (-13)

T7. Abraham Ancer (-12)

T7. Joel Dahmen (-12)

T7. Chris Stroud (-12)

T7. Danny Lee (-12)

T7. Robert Garrigus (-12)

T7. Johnson Wagner (-12)

Full standings and stats available at PGATour.com.

Johnson has shown no lingering effects after missing the cut at the British Open last week. The world's top-ranked golfer has improved in each of his three rounds this weekend, starting with a 68 on Thursday and a 66 on Friday before carving out his masterpiece on Saturday.

As impressive as Johnson's 65 was, it seemed like he was going to flirt with a 59 or 60 early in the day. The 34-year-old needed just six putts to get five birdies over the first six holes:

The only blemishes on Johnson's scorecard came on No. 10 and 13 with two bogeys. He immediately got those two shots back with consecutive birdies on No. 14 and 15. That was followed up with an eagle that dropped his score to 17 under par.

Tway holds a share of the lead after being alone in the top spot on Friday. He was able to remain in lockstep with the quartet of players vying for a win despite having his worst round of the tournament.

There's nothing wrong with a 68 on the surface, but Tway left plenty of shots on the table that he could look back on if he doesn't leave Canada with a title. His driving accuracy of 42.9 percent and strokes gained with the putter of -0.218 were both his worst in a single round this weekend.

Despite some rough patches, Tway saved his best moment for the 18th hole with a 44-foot birdie putt that moved him into a tie for the lead:

An was the steady performer making a charge up the leaderboard. The South Korean had a bogey-free round on Saturday en route to his second 66 in three rounds.

The third-round results helped separate the top four challengers from the rest of the pack heading into Sunday. No one else is within four shots of Johnson, An, Tway and Kim.

Johnson has the pedigree to warrant being the favorite to get the win. Tway has been the most consistent performer this weekend with three total bogeys. Everything is set up for a dramatic finish on the 72nd hole.