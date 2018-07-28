NASCAR at Pocono 2018 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Wins Pole Position

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick earned the pole position for Sunday's 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway with a qualifying speed of 177.75 mph.

This marks the third pole win this NASCAR season for Harvick. He will also be chasing his seventh win in 2018, including his second straight after last week's triumph at New Hampshire.

Joining Harvick on the front row will be Kyle Busch. The rest of the top five includes Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.

Here's the full starting lineup from Long Pond, Pennsylvania, via NASCAR.com:

Row 1: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch

Row 2: Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson

Row 3: Joey Logano, William Byron

Row 4: Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones

Row 5: Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray

Row 6: Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon

Row 7: Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr.

Row 8: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman

Row 9: Paul Menard, Ryan Blaney

Row 10: Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman

Row 11: Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace

Row 12: Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne

Row 13: Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell

Row 14: A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Dillon

Row 15: David Ragan, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 16: Matt DiBenedetto, Jeffrey Earnhardt

Row 17: J.J. Yeley, Corey LaJoie

Row 18: Gray Gaulding, Kyle Weatherman

Row 19: Landon Cassill, Reed Sorensen

Row 20: B.J. McLeod, Timmy Hill

Harvick and Busch have carried over their momentum from last week at New Hampshire. They were the top two finishers in that race, with the No. 4 car finding a way to nudge Busch out of the way to earn the checkered flag:

Appearing on Fox Sports' Race Hub (via For The Win's Michelle R. Martinelli) earlier this week, Harvick spoke about his friendly rivalry with Busch:

"There's a respectful rivalry there. I love racing Kyle Busch, and I love the things he does and the things he can do in a race car are great. And as a team, we love beating him, and as a driver, I love beating him. You go out on the race track and that's your goal - (it's) to go out and beat the best, and right now, it's been (Busch) and (Truex), and they've been the cars to beat over the last few weeks."

Busch, who won this event in 2017, enters Pocono Raceway atop the Monster Energy Series standings with 844 points. Harvick is a close second with 791, but he also leads all drivers with six wins, 15 top-five finishes and 1,052 laps led.

It was a rather disappointing qualifying day for Martin Truex Jr., all things considered. He will start from the 14th position in the same row as Kurt Busch, but expectations were much higher for the No. 78 car.

Truex won the first race of the season at Pocono in June after qualifying fourth. He's finished inside the top five in each of the past five races, with his lone hiccup being an 18th-place finish at Michigan International Speedway after the victory in Pennsylvania.

Suarez was a pleasant surprise with his third-place position during qualifying. The 26-year-old is currently 20th in the standings this season and is still in search of his first win on the Monster Energy circuit.

Suarez has only finished inside the top 15 twice in the past nine races. He's got a stiff challenge ahead of him with Harvick, Busch, Larson and Logano starting around him, but Saturday's qualifying run was a huge boost to his confidence.

The 40-car field will start their engines on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET to determine which driver will earn bragging rights with the playoffs starting in September.