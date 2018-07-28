Senior British Open 2018: Miguel Angel Jimenez Leads After 3rd Round

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez continued to entertain at the 2018 Senior British Open, leading the field by two shots after ending Round 3 on nine under on Saturday at the Old Course at St Andrews.

The Spaniard carded a level-par round of 72 as he maintained an advantage at the leaderboard's summit.

Bernhard Langer remained in contention after completing a round of one over—two shots off the lead.

Tom Pernice Jr.'s round of one under also left him two shots off the top after a resilient effort.

American legend Tom Watson returned to the clubhouse in a round of 73 and resides in contention on six under for the competition.

For the latest scores, visit the European Tour website to see the leaderboard in full.

