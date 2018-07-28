Brian Windhorst: Rockets Looking to Trade for Defensive Upgrade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni walks during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While the Houston Rockets are "in the mix" for 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, they are also reportedly looking for help on the defensive end of the court.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t digital journalist Ben DuBose) reported that Houston is exploring all of its options: "They are active in the trade market. ... It wouldn't surprise me if they make a move for a defensive player or two before training camp."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

