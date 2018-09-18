Aaron Judge in Yankees Lineup for 1st Time Since July 26th After Wrist Injury

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Outfielder Aaron Judge is in the New York Yankees' starting lineup on Tuesday for the first time since July 26.

Judge will play in right and hit second against the Boston Red Sox:

He was activated from the disabled list on Friday but was limited to being a defensive replacement. When he steps to the plate on Tuesday, it will mark his first big-league at-bat in more than seven weeks.

Judge managed to stay in good health as a rookie, appearing in 155 games last year. However, he sustained a chip fracture of the ulnar styloid bone in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch in late July. While he was able to avoid surgery, he missed more than a month while recovering.

The 6'7", 282-pound slugger is hitting .285/.398/.547 with 26 home runs, 20 doubles and 61 RBI in 100 games this season.

Fortunately for New York, depth throughout the lineup helped the team continue to pile up wins in Judge's absence. It also includes reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner, among others.

Not only that, but the Bronx Bombers went out and acquired former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen last month to provide a boost to the outfield while Judge was sidelined.

No matter how much depth a lineup has, though, losing a prolific bat like Judge was a big blow. After all, he finished as the runner-up in the American League MVP voting last season after mashing an AL-leading 52 home runs and knocking in 114 runs. That type of production can't typically be replaced by inserting a bench player into the lineup or calling up someone from the minors.

If New York is going to win World Series No. 28, having a healthy and productive Judge would go a long way in helping the cause. That means using the next two weeks to get him back into a rhythm is key.