Force India Go into Administration, Will Race at Hungarian Grand Prix

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 27: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Sahara Force India F1 Team VJM11 Mercedes on track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 27, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One team Force India were put into administration on Friday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, but they will still race at the Hungaroring.

Per Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports, the Silverstone-based team have been allowed to continue until a new owner is found after going into administration following a High Court hearing in London. 

Force India reportedly owe money to "engine suppliers Mercedes and driver Sergio Perez," while a number of potential buyers have been mooted, including Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, Morlidge added.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 26: Esteban Ocon of France and Force India walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 26, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Charles Coates/Getty Images

Perez and team-mate Esteban Ocon sit 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 2018 driver standings, while Force India are fifth in the constructor standings.

Since both drivers retired at the French Grand Prix on June 24, the pair have finished top 10 in each of the last three races, a trend they will hope to continue on Sunday in Hungary.

With the future of the team in jeopardy, Ocon's link with a move to Renault for next season is only likely to strengthen, per Adam Cooper of Autosport.

The French driver has been racing for Force India for the past two seasons but is on loan from Mercedes.  

