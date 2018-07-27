Kanye West to Add Basketball Shoes to Adidas Yeezy Sneaker Brand

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Kanye West unveiled a number of Yeezys earlier this year, and now, he is looking to expand his line into the basketball world.

On Friday, Ye gave fans a glimpse at what's to come in 2019:

That comes after he teased a basketball sneaker back in April:

Fans may not be able to great a feel for the shoes based on the latest mockups, but at least these basketball sneakers are now on everyone's radar.

Related

    Every Team's Biggest Camp Sleeper

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's Biggest Camp Sleeper

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Vlad Is Ready for His Son to Steal His Shine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Vlad Is Ready for His Son to Steal His Shine

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Best and Worst Front Offices in the NBA

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best and Worst Front Offices in the NBA

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport