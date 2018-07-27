Kanye West to Add Basketball Shoes to Adidas Yeezy Sneaker Brand

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Kanye West unveiled a number of Yeezys earlier this year, and now, he is looking to expand his line into the basketball world.

On Friday, Ye gave fans a glimpse at what's to come in 2019:

That comes after he teased a basketball sneaker back in April:

Fans may not be able to great a feel for the shoes based on the latest mockups, but at least these basketball sneakers are now on everyone's radar.