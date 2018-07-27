RBC Canadian Open 2018: Kevin Tway Holds 1-Stroke Lead After Round 2

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kevin Tway built on his strong start to the 2018 RBC Canadian Open on Friday to take the lead into the weekend at the Glen Abbey Golf Course in Ontario, Canada.



Tway found himself among the leaders with a six-under 66 in Round 1, and he followed that up with a 65 on Day 2. As a result, he finds himself in good position to join his father, Bob (2003), as a Canadian Open champ.

While inclement weather caused the first round to be delayed and ultimately suspended, Mother Nature cooperated this time around.

Below is a look at Friday's action.

RBC Canadian Open 2018 Leaderboard — Round 2

1. Kevin Tway 65 (-13)

T2. Whee Kim 65 (-12)

T2. Keegan Bradley 63 (-12)

T4. Byeong Hun An 67 (-11)

T4. Johnson Wagner 65 (-11)

T6. Zac Blair 67 (-10)

T6. Joaquin Niemann 67 (-10)

T6. Aaron Baddeley 66 (-10)

T6. Dustin Johnson 66 (-10)

Cut line: -4

Recap

Just like on Thursday, Friday provided very little separation atop the leaderboard. However, Tway found a way to stand alone in first by the end of the day.

His first round consisted of six birdies, one eagle and two bogeys. While he wasn't able to pull an eagle out on Day 2, he did minimize his slip-ups to just one bogey. And with four birdies on both the front and back nines, his 65 was among the best scores of the day.

More importantly, it was enough to give him a one-stroke lead over Whee Kim (65) and Keegan Bradley (63).

As his score indicates, Bradley was on top of his game on Friday. The 32-year-old had four birdies, but he really climbed up the leaderboard behind the strength of three eagles:

Oddly enough, Bradley was the second player of the tournament to record three birdies in a round, joining Tommy Fleetwood, who accomplished the feat on Thursday. According to PGA Tour Communications, Eric Axley at the 2015 Canadian Open was the last time before this weekend a golfer notched three birdies in a single round.

If not for a bogey on the par-four 11th, Bradley could have ended the day in first.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson remained within striking distance with another solid round. After missing the cut at last week's British Open, a 68 on Day 1 had him in contention from the start in Ontario. He inched up the leaderboard on Friday with a 66, with the help of four birdies and an eagle:

Johnson ends the day three strokes back of the lead in a tie for sixth.

Two-time defending champ Jhonattan Vegas has some work to do on moving day if he wants to three-peat. He stayed above the cut line at five-under for the tournament, but he sits eight strokes back at the midway point.

Sergio Garcia (-3) and Bubba Watson (even) were among those to miss the cut.

Thirty-six holes are in the books, but nobody has been able to grab hold of the tournament. With impressive scores being posted early on, there will be very little room for error in the final two rounds.