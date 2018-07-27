Senior British Open 2018: Miguel Angel Jimenez Leads, Round 2 to Resume Saturday

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez sits atop the leaderboard of the 2018 Senior British Open, opening up a one-shot lead before the remainder of Round 2 was suspended.

Play was called off due to fading light with several players still out on the course. Fog in the morning had already pushed the start of play back by two hours.

At nine-under, Jimenez sits one shot ahead of Kirk Triplett, Bernhard Langer and Jeff Sluman, who completed their rounds.

Visit the European Tour website to see the leaderboard in full.

Play was suspended early in the day due to fog, with tee times moving ahead and some players starting late in the evening.

The fog wasn't the only challenge the local weather threw at the field, as strong gusts of wind also plagued the tournament:

Sluman was among the early standouts with another round of four-under golf, his second in as many days.

While he was error-free on Thursday, he couldn't repeat that feat on Friday, with a bogey on the fourth and double-bogey on the 13th. He more than made up for it with his putter, however, carding no less than six birdies on the front nine.

Triplett tied him at the top of the leaderboard later in the day after leading the field for most of the back nine. A bogey on the 18th saw him settle for a score of one-under.

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Most fans had their eyes on defending champion Langer and Jimenez, two of the most popular players on Tour who were out on the course late.

The latter used a great run on the back nine to surge into the lead:

Langer shot three-under on the day, not dropping a single shot.

Sandy Lyle played some phenomenal golf to bounce back from his disappointing showing on Thursday, carding a round of six-under to move into the top 20.

He finished Thursday's action one-over, carding three bogeys on the back nine, but his approach play and short game were on point in Round 2.

Play will resume on Saturday at 7 a.m. local time.