Julio Jones Says He Wasn't Planning to Hold Out After Signing Falcons Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones walks on the field during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Despite reports to the contrary, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was never planning to hold out for a new deal. 

Speaking after his first practice on Friday, the All-Pro receiver noted he intended to be at training camp. 

"I was already gonna come here," Jones told reporters. "They took care of it. We knew all along we were gonna get it handled."

      

