Jake Matthews, Falcons Reportedly Finalizing 5-Year, $75 Million Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: Jake Matthews #70 of the Atlanta Falcons prepares to block during a Super Bowl LI practice on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons and offensive tackle Jake Matthews are reportedly finalizing a five-year, $75 million contract extension ahead of the 2018 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

