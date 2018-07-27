Jake Matthews, Falcons Reportedly Finalizing 5-Year, $75 Million Contract

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons and offensive tackle Jake Matthews are reportedly finalizing a five-year, $75 million contract extension ahead of the 2018 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday.

