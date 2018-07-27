Unai Emery Expects Aaron Ramsey to Stay at Arsenal Amid Exit Rumours

Unai Emery Expects Aaron Ramsey to Stay at Arsenal Amid Exit RumoursJuly 27, 2018
Arsenal manager Unai Emery thinks midfielder Aaron Ramsey will stay at the club despite the fact he has less than a year left on his contract.
The Wales international is a crucial player for the Gunners and was a standout man in 2017-18, winning the club's Player of the Year prize. With his deal set to expire, though, there are fears Ramsey may be on the move. However, Emery said he's relaxed about the situation.
"Aaron is an important player for us, and the contract is one thing for the club and the player," he said, per Sky Sports' Gerard Brand. "For me, I want him to stay with us, to work with us, to give the team the big performance. I think he is going to stay here with us."
Brand noted Ramsey has been linked with Serie A side Lazio. If no extension is signed by January, the 27-year-old will be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside the Premier League, meaning he could leave for free next summer.
Per James Benge of the Evening Standard, the Gunners had similar issues with Mesut Ozil's and Alexis Sanchez's contracts last season:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Arsenal have been talking with Ramsey's people since at least March about extension. There's optimism that the deal will be done eventually but it's dragging on and spectre of Ozil/Sanchez looms large https://t.co/0YxzT01h4c
When asked about a possible new deal, Ramsey said there have been talks between the club and his representatives:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Could Aaron Ramsey be the next man out of Arsenal? "We'll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking." Aaron Ramsey unsure over #AFC future amid extension talks: https://t.co/nGYKqsEfly https://t.co/LvVHYsKpg5
For Arsenal, it would be a massive blow if they were to lose Ramsey, who is arguably the most important midfielder at the club.
While he may not have the technical ability of players like Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he can be effective from a deeper position. The former Cardiff City man is dangerous when he ventures forward, as he is able to fire shots at goal from distance and link play with attackers.
Emery clearly considers Ramsey as a crucial part of the squad. Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail noted the midfielder was tasked with leading the side in Thursday's game against Atletico Madrid:
Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_
Aaron Ramsey is the Arsenal captain for first significant game of Emery era. Which is what he said he'd like to be in newspapers today. So talk to the papers and your dreams come true.
The worry for Arsenal is that they could be in a situation wherein they lose the player for nothing next summer or for a knockdown fee in January.
They won't want concerns about the player's status lingering over the club throughout Emery's first season in charge, either, as last term's sagas surrounding Ozil and Sanchez combined to serve as a major distraction.
Ramsey remains one of Arsenal's key sources of goals:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Potential Arsenal line-up No.3: Diamonds are Fore̶v̶e̶r̶ Special Occasions Only 💎 • Lacazette: 17 goals, 4 assists • Ramsey: 11 goals, 9 assists • Aubameyang: 14 goals, 4 assists • Özil: 5 goals, 12 assists Stats for Arsenal across all competitions in 2017/18. https://t.co/GbOspcKH0k
The Gunners will be desperate to get this sorted as soon as possible, and there is a sense that both parties are keen to continue their union.
Ramsey has been at Arsenal for 10 years, has scored some crucial goals for the club and has developed into a leader at the hub of the team. In a summer that has seen serious upheaval at the Emirates Stadium, it's imperative he remains as part of the squad to provide some much-needed continuity.
