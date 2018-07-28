Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton reclaimed the initiative in the Formula One world championship battle last time out as he took a brilliant victory at the German Grand Prix.

While the Briton was battling from 14th on the grid to the front of the race, his championship rival, Sebastian Vettel, crashed from the lead.

Now the focus turns to Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton is a five-time winner at the Hungaroring circuit, so the Mercedes man will be confident of potentially extending his 17-point championship lead before the summer break.

Vettel has more than enough ability to cause problems for Hamilton in his Ferrari, though, and his victory in Hungary last year means he will be comfortable around the tight, twisty circuit.

Date: Sunday, July 29

Start Time: 3:10 p.m. local, 2:10 p.m. BST, 9. 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full drivers list, visit the Formula 1 website

There are 10 races left in the 2018 F1 season, including Hungary, but the championship race is firmly between Vettel and Hamilton.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen is 40 points back from team-mate Vettel but does not look to be a threat given he has not won a Grand Prix since 2013.

Hamilton and Vettel have four wins apiece this year, while Daniel Ricciardo has two and Max Verstappen one.

The problem for the Red Bulls has been competing consistently in races.

Australian Ricciardo has retired in two of the last three races—his third and fourth of the season—but he has decent form at the Hungaroring, per Channel 4 F1:

Verstappen, meanwhile, also had to retire at the British Grand Prix back on July 8, but in the last four races he has finished he has had a first, a second, a third and a fourth.

If anyone is to break the Vettel-Hamilton duopoly again this weekend, it will likely be one of the Red Bulls.

Given the summer break begins after the Hungary Grand Prix—the next race is not until August 26 in Belgium—Hamilton could potentially be forgiven for racing conservatively this weekend in order to simply ensure he remains at the top of the standings.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

That is not the four-time world champion's style, though, and he is clearly of the opinion he needs to take every point he can when they are on offer.

Hamilton insisted ahead of Hungary that Ferrari still have the fastest car despite the fact that he is leading the championship in his Mercedes.

Per Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports, he said:

"It's the most intense battle, we're racing a team that are faster than us this year. Last year we were quite balanced, some weekends they were faster than us, some weekends we were faster than them, but this year it's swinging more in their direction so we're having to overdeliver on weekends, and try to pull out more from weekends where we're not quick enough.

"The pressure to extract absolutely every millimetre or every ounce is absolutely greater than ever if I want to be number one at the end."

Vettel will have to make Ferrari's speed count this weekend and look to cut Hamilton's lead or else he risks the British driver taking a daunting advantage into the break.