Luke Shaw Wants New Manchester United Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is keen to earn a new contract at the club despite speculation he may leave Old Trafford this summer.

The defender has struggled for regular minutes since Jose Mourinho took over as United boss in 2016 and less than a year remaining on his deal with the Red Devils. Per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, Shaw is still hopeful he has a future at United:

"I want to earn a contract. I don't want a contract because in the next year I'm a free agent, so they might look to tie me down. I know the club believe me—I've spoken with them, the manager, I've had discussions, meetings. If they really wanted to, they could've cashed in. I'm going to fight for it this year, and I want to be in that starting team."

According to Duncan Castles of The Times, Shaw turned down the chance to move to Everton earlier this summer.

The full-back was one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League when he signed for United in 2014 and was expected to be a long-term solution for the Red Devils at left-back. However, a serious injury in 2015 and a loss of form since have seen Mourinho turn to other options, with Ashley Young converting from playing as a winger to assume the role.

As ESPN FC noted, Shaw said Mourinho has been in touch throughout the summer:

Given he's still only 23, there may be a chance for Shaw to salvage something at United, especially as the club has not signed a new left-back this summer.

When he's at his best, the former Southampton man can provide something different on the flank. Shaw is energetic, has a wicked left foot and has the pace to accelerate away from tracking runners.

What he has lacked is consistency, especially under Mourinho. While Shaw has rarely been handed a run of games to show what he can do, he hasn't made himself undroppable when given a chance despite United's dearth of options in the position.

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted, Mourinho has been keen to encourage the player during pre-season:

Still, the United Stand Twitter account has not been impressed with the left-back's displays lately:

If Shaw is to come good at United, he will need a sequence of games as well as patience from his manager and the supporters. But it does appear doubtful he will get either.

With under a year remaining on his contract, it's clear the 22-year-old's future will be discussed this season. There will be a number of clubs that would be ready to take a chance on a talented footballer who's development has stalled. Shaw appears intent on salvaging his United career, though.