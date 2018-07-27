Ranking Triple H's 7 Greatest WWE Matches of All-Time on His Birthday

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

With 14 world championships and countless more unmatched accomplishments under his belt, Triple H will be forever recognized and remembered by fans as one of the most decorated and celebrated competitors in WWE history.

Despite that, he still doesn't tend to get the credit he deserves for having as many monumental matches as he has had over the course of his career. Whether he known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley or going by "The Game" Triple H, he has always possessed the innate ability to tell a story in the squared circle.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Batista are only a handful of his most memorable rivals, all of whom he contested classics with at one point or another over the past two decades. Each of those outings were not only exceptional from an in-ring standpoint but they also helped mold The King of Kings into the living legend he is today.

Even 23 years removed from his WWE debut, Triple H is still at the top of his game (no pun intended) between the ropes as seen at WrestleMania 34 when he, Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey had the best bout of the entire evening. Whenever he does decide to lace up the boots again, fans are virtually guaranteed something special.

In light of The Cerebral Assassin's 49th birthday, let's look back at his greatest matches of all-time.