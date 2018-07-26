Aaron Rodgers Focused on Team Amid Contract Extension Talks with Packers

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers is keeping his focus trained on the field as his agent continues to negotiate a long-term contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

"I think they've talked about it enough that there's an expectation something would have been done," Rodgers said Thursday, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "Obviously judging by the questions here there's kind of an expectation before we started. But I'm just trusting [agent] Dave [Dunn]. That's why he's representing me, he has my best interest in mind. They're taking care of those conversations, and I'm focused on this team and being a leader."

The two-time MVP, who has two years remaining on his deal, added that he's not in a rush to get things done.

"I don't know if there's a timetable," Rodgers said as training camp opened. "The feelings haven't changed. Obviously I'd love to be here and I think they've spoken at length about wanting to extend my deal. But now that I'm here my focus is definitely on other places. It's on my teammates, my leadership role, my performance on the field. That's why I have Dave Dunn to take care of all that stuff."

Rodgers' comments come a month after Packers president Mark Murphy said they "hope to soon have a contract extension," according to WTMJ.com's Jay Sorgi.

However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported July 20 that "no meaningful progress has been made recently between Rodgers and the Packers on a contract extension." Still, Florio cautioned that "doesn't mean a deal won't happen, but nothing will be happening immediately—barring a sudden and dramatic change."

With Rodgers under contract through the end of the 2019 season, it's easy to see why there isn't a major sense of urgency.

That said, it's hard not to envision Rodgers' camp pushing for a resolution considering how he's paid relative to his peers.

As things stand, Rodgers' $22 million average annual salary ranks 10th among all quarterbacks.