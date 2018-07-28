Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day DL by Astros After Knee Injury

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve didn't play in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Per Mark Berman of Fox 26, Altuve will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury.

"I feel better, actually way better than yesterday," Altuve told Berman. "...We're just being careful right now. The main thing is I feel way better today than yesterday."

Kyle Newman of the Denver Post noted on Wednesday the Astros' All-Star was experiencing discomfort in his right knee during a game against the Colorado Rockies and had to leave. Altuve didn't play in Friday's game against the Rangers either.

In his eighth MLB season, Altuve has been in the midst of another stellar year. He hasn't quite hit for the same power he did during his MVP campaign in 2017 but is slashing .329/.392/.464 with nine home runs and 46 runs batted in.

Marwin Gonzalez has been handling second base duties with Altuve out, and will likely continue to do so for the time being.