Jimmy Butler Underwent Procedure on Hand Injury; Resumed Basketball Activities

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler underwent an elective procedure on his right hand on Tuesday and has already resumed basketball activities.

The team announced news of the injury on Thursday.

Being healthy entering the 2018-19 season is key on a number of fronts for Butler. Not only will it give his team its best chance of winning, but he can also hit free agency next summer.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reported Butler does not plan on signing a long-term deal with Minnesota because he "has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns." Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said, via Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News, Butler rejected a four-year, $110 million extension this offseason.

Butler's track record should lead to a max contract regardless, but he will be looking to continue to add to his resume. Entering the season healthy certainly helps his cause.

In his first year with the Timberwolves, Butler helped the franchise snap a 13-year playoff drought. He averaged 22.2 points on a career-high 47.4-percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He did, however, miss 17 games due to knee surgery.

Minnesota lost to the Houston Rockets in five games in the first round of the postseason.

Having the operation on his hand puts Butler in a position to not let the injury linger and affect him on the court. Now, the focus will be on making sure he gets back to 100 percent as he enters an important year for both himself and the organization.